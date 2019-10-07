Hi Hater: Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Marvel Movies Not Being Cinema

Samuel L. Jackson Gives His Two Cents On Martin Scorsese’s Marvel Comments

Martin Scorsese’s comments about Marvel films rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way, but MCU star Samuel L. Jackson’s unbotheredness is something we should all aspire to when responding to haters.

Jackson–who has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since day one in his role as Nick Fury—spoke to Variety about Scorsese’s comments, saying, “I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Of course, Samuel L. wasn’t the only Marvel alum to share their feelings on Scorsese’s belittling comments.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn really wasn’t happy with Scorsese’s criticisms. He tweeted on Friday, “Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

The filmmaker then went on to clarify his comments in another tweet, making sure he wasn’t blowing the comparison out of proportion. He wrote, “And I’m not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I’m saying is I’m not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it’s a movie about Jesus or a genre.”

These responses from MCU stars and fans alike come after a recent interview with Empire, where Scorsese was specifically asked about Marvel. The director went on to argue that the 20+ MCU films should be considered something other than cinema.

“I don’t see them,” he proclaimed. “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”