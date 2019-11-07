iLove: Odell Beckham Jr. And His New Blonde Bae Make Their Relationship Official On The Gram

Odell Beckham Jr. And New Girlfriend Go Official On Instagram

The sound you hear is the hearts of countless women who love them some Odell Beckham Jr. after they read the headline to this article.

That’s right, ladies, OBJ is off the market, for now. Yesterday Beckham’s new boo, model-actress Lauren Wood, emerged from behind the curtain and revealed herself on Instagram to celebrate the mercurial baller’s big birthday.

According to TMZ, Beckham and Lauren have been dating privately for months, but now it’s time to take the stage and start the show!

If you’re wondering where you know Lauren from, it might be from Ballers, or perhaps the scantily-clad stages of Wild’n Out.

In case there was any doubt about how deep OBJ and Lauren are in, Odell’s teammate’s wife, Emily, who is married to QB Baker Mayfield, commented on the birthday post saying:

“Cuties💕 love u guys!”

