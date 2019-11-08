“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Melody Drops A Bombshell On Martell [VIDEO]

Martell Makes Melody Breakfast In Bed While She Makes Divorce Plans

Happy Friday! A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs on OWN Saturday but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure now. If you’re a regular fan of the show you already know Martell has been doing his damndest to get back into Melody’s good graces, without much luck though. Watch the clip to see what he’s come up with this time:

Do y’all feel bad for Martell or nah?

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Martell makes a social media post that pushes Melody to file for divorce. Marsau, Maurice and Ceddaric get vasectomies. Post-surgery, Kimmi surprises Maurice with a sexy nurse’s uniform. Tisha complains to Marsau that she feels abandoned.

Episode: Mixed Messages & Social Media Airs Saturday, November 9 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT)