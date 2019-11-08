UPDATE: Missing Clark Atlanta Student #AlexisCrawford Found Dead

Alexis Crawford Found Dead

Sad news is coming out of the Atlanta University Center. Alexis Crawford, the missing 21-year-old Clark Atlanta senior, has been found dead. 11 Alive reports that the news came from Rev. Markel Hutchins whose been representing Alexis’ family since her disappearance. He told 11Alive the family was recently notified.

Family and friends were hopeful that Alexis would be found after noting that they spoke to her multiple times on October 30, the day of her disappearance. Alexis’ roommate also told police that she dropped Alexis off at a local liquor store before Alexis returned home and then left again in the middle of the night.

CBS 46 is now reporting that the roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend confessed to Alexis’ murder.

— Tracye Hutchins (@TracyeHutchins) November 8, 2019

We’re extending our heartfelt condolences to Alexis Crawford’s family and friends.