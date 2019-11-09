Remember Her? Nicole Wray Is Still Stunning, Details Rise Of Her Career On #FindingBET [Video]

#FindingBET: Nicole Wray

Where is Nicole Wray now after giving us mega-hits like “Make It Hot” with Missy Elliott, “Why You All In My Grill” and “If I was your girlfriend”? The singer sat with BET and details her rise to stardom. She grew up in a church and ended up signed to Roc-a-Fella records, but what’s she’s up to now?

You’d be surprised that Wray is still making an impact in music today as a songwriter, we just didn’t know it. Hit play to watch.