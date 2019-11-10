Pre-Teen Proficiency: Erica Mena Catches Heat From Her 11-Year-Old About Not Wanting To Vaccinate Her Baby With Safaree

Erica Mena Posts About Her Plans Not To Vaccinate Her Baby

Erica Mena is the latest celeb to get into some trouble with fans over announcing her decision not to vaccinate the baby she’s expecting with husband Safaree Samuels. But people on social media weren’t the only ones concerned with her decision; Erica’s 11-year-old son doesn’t approve of his future baby sister not getting vaccinated, either–and he let his mom know exactly how he felt.

The Love & Hip Hop star posted a screenshot of a text conversation with her son King Conde, who she shares with her ex Raul, onto her Instagram story. Throughout the conversation, you see her son trying to convince Mena to rethink her view on not vaccinating.

King writes his mom, “just admit youre wrong and give up.” Erica responded, “Don’t talk to your mother like this is disrespectful and not gonna be tolerated.”

He came back with a little bit of snark, writing, “oh, I’m sorry for wanting my baby sister to live as healthy as possible. While youre convinced ignoring what right for her is fine? Im sorry for possibly being disrespectful but im only being that way because im passionate about this. I love you.”

The screenshot ended with Erica’s message, saying, “Look at you being a great big brother. I can’t for her to get here so you can defend her with all your might.” She wrote more on top of the screenshot, saying, “My son King is not letting up on his reasons why we should vaccinate the baby.”

Fans were quick to let Erica know that her stance on vaccination wasn’t exactly popular, also listing reasons throughout various comment sections on why she should reconsider. It looks like most fans seem to side with her 11-year-old son here–kudos to him for being so passionate about his baby sister’s health!