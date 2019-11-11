RHOA: Dennis Is Getting DESTROYED By Twitter For His Dirty Dog Behavior Towards Porsha

Dennis Is Getting Destroyed By Twitter

You knew this was coming. Real Housewives Of Atlanta was always going to be pretty explosive this season just based off of what we knew from real-life headlines. One such headline is the way that Dennis has been treating Porsha, namely the allegations he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

This week it got worse as she revealed that he TOOK BACK his engagement ring and she found text messages that seemed to offer more proof of his infidelity. However, that hasn’t stopped Porsha from having moments of “weakness,” including inviting Dennis up to her place and sleeping with him one last time.

Then, during a final interrogation, Dennis revealed that he did in fact sleep with another woman while Porsha was pregnant. You know what happened next? Immediate outrage and slander. It’s bad enough that Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant, but the AUDACITY because Porsha is one of the baddest women out.

Some RHOA fans feel as though he hasn’t shown a single second of being desirable or attractive in mind, body, spirit, print, soul or anything.

I’m about to pull up to the hotdog factory and beat Dennis’s ass for putting Porsha through this #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mvDTh9yKaT — Julian Hagins (@julian_hagins1) November 11, 2019

So they did what they did best. SLANDER! Take a look…