DefineYourBeard SheaMoistureMen Releases Bearded & Buttery Ad—Well MOISTurized Thirst Ensues

SheaMoisture Men 2019 #DefineYourBeard Campaign

SheaMoisture Men’s done it again, and we’re not mad about it. After already eviscerating edges with a super sexy ad full of shea buttery, bearded baes, the personal care company’s dropped ANOTHER #DefineYourBeard campaign.

The ad is celebrating Men’s Wellness Month and perfectly ties into”No Shave November” a.k.a. “Movember” which is meant to grow awareness of men’s health by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose.

“For Men’s Wellness month, we invited 15 men from diverse backgrounds to define confidence, wellness and a celebration of beard love,” the brand wrote on social media. ” Together, they disrupted a cultural reality—and instantly they gave themselves permission to be their authentic selves.”

In the latest ad, there are standouts like @king_ross_ who boasts washboard ads, tattoos and a beard fuller than your belly at meemaw’s Thanksgiving dinner…

and the very dapper (very screen lickable) Haitian King @raudimike who thanked the brand for celebrating black men in all their glory.

Ain’t God, grand?!

In total SheaMoistureMen inducted 15 men into their panty-wringing out bearded brotherhood and the results are glorious. The men used Shea Moisture’s beard care kit to tame their facial hair into thirst-ensuing greatness.



