#DefineYourBeard SheaMoistureMen Releases Bearded & Buttery Ad—Well MOISTurized Thirst Ensues

Shea Moisture Men Campaign

SheaMoisture Men 2019 #DefineYourBeard Campaign

SheaMoisture Men’s done it again, and we’re not mad about it. After already eviscerating edges with a super sexy ad full of shea buttery, bearded baes, the personal care company’s dropped ANOTHER #DefineYourBeard campaign.

The ad is celebrating Men’s Wellness Month and perfectly ties into”No Shave November” a.k.a. “Movember” which is meant to grow awareness of men’s health by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose.

“For Men’s Wellness month, we invited 15 men from diverse backgrounds to define confidence, wellness and a celebration of beard love,” the brand wrote on social media. ” Together, they disrupted a cultural reality—and instantly they gave themselves permission to be their authentic selves.”

In the latest ad, there are standouts like @king_ross_ who boasts washboard ads, tattoos and a beard fuller than your belly at meemaw’s Thanksgiving dinner…

First and Foremost, I want to thank @sheamoisture @sheamoisturemen for this opportunity for me to be a part of this diverse brotherhood. This campaign changed the narrative of how black men are perceived in today’s society (Thugs, Violent, Hypermasculine, Threats, or Aggressive). This campaign was about pure black-boy-joy and the love that we, as black men, need too; and are starting to show towards one another. Being multicultural, I’ve had various experiences, both good & bad. The circumstances & location surrounding my birth would lead society to believe that I’d fit into the mold of their perception of black men. It was me and my Mother (My Rock) along with my brother who battled the ODDS of survival. Even on our worse days, we managed to rise like a phoenix from the ashes. I have beat the odds of the stereotypes of BLACK men: Momma…WE BEAT THE ODDS, of the stereotypes of the black household. Since turning 25 on the day of this shoot for this campaign, I’ve taken on and embraced new challenges like learning about the Korean side of myself through research and studying the language 한글. No one looks like what they’ve been through, so to those struggling with life goals and finding yourself, there’s an old saying my family has which is “Just keep showing up”. Never give up, bet on yourself, and keep beating the odds!!! 사랑해요 🖤 @koreanblackclub

and the very dapper (very screen lickable) Haitian King @raudimike who thanked the brand for celebrating black men in all their glory.

Ain’t God, grand?!

In total SheaMoistureMen inducted 15 men into their panty-wringing out bearded brotherhood and the results are glorious. The men used Shea Moisture’s beard care kit to tame their facial hair into thirst-ensuing greatness.

 

See more from the SheaMoistureMen #DefineYourBeard campaign on the flip.

