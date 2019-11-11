#DefineYourBeard SheaMoistureMen Releases Bearded & Buttery Ad—Well MOISTurized Thirst Ensues
SheaMoisture Men 2019 #DefineYourBeard Campaign
SheaMoisture Men’s done it again, and we’re not mad about it. After already eviscerating edges with a super sexy ad full of shea buttery, bearded baes, the personal care company’s dropped ANOTHER #DefineYourBeard campaign.
The ad is celebrating Men’s Wellness Month and perfectly ties into”No Shave November” a.k.a. “Movember” which is meant to grow awareness of men’s health by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose.
“For Men’s Wellness month, we invited 15 men from diverse backgrounds to define confidence, wellness and a celebration of beard love,” the brand wrote on social media. ” Together, they disrupted a cultural reality—and instantly they gave themselves permission to be their authentic selves.”
In the latest ad, there are standouts like @king_ross_ who boasts washboard ads, tattoos and a beard fuller than your belly at meemaw’s Thanksgiving dinner…
First and Foremost, I want to thank @sheamoisture @sheamoisturemen for this opportunity for me to be a part of this diverse brotherhood. This campaign changed the narrative of how black men are perceived in today’s society (Thugs, Violent, Hypermasculine, Threats, or Aggressive). This campaign was about pure black-boy-joy and the love that we, as black men, need too; and are starting to show towards one another. Being multicultural, I’ve had various experiences, both good & bad. The circumstances & location surrounding my birth would lead society to believe that I’d fit into the mold of their perception of black men. It was me and my Mother (My Rock) along with my brother who battled the ODDS of survival. Even on our worse days, we managed to rise like a phoenix from the ashes. I have beat the odds of the stereotypes of BLACK men: Momma…WE BEAT THE ODDS, of the stereotypes of the black household. Since turning 25 on the day of this shoot for this campaign, I’ve taken on and embraced new challenges like learning about the Korean side of myself through research and studying the language 한글. No one looks like what they’ve been through, so to those struggling with life goals and finding yourself, there’s an old saying my family has which is “Just keep showing up”. Never give up, bet on yourself, and keep beating the odds!!! 사랑해요 🖤 @koreanblackclub
and the very dapper (very screen lickable) Haitian King @raudimike who thanked the brand for celebrating black men in all their glory.
Perception (/pərˈsepSH(ə)n/) – a single unified awareness formulated from sensory processes while a stimulus is present. For centuries the images depicted of a young black male has been derived from malice & prejudice, but not one of benevolence & admiration. I was fortunate to be apart of @sheamoisture & @sheamoisturemen campaign to #defineyourbeard , but it was much more than that. Coming together and redefining the malice image to one of triumph & joy was inspiring. Let us Kings & Queens not only redefine the perception through our image, but also through our actions as well.. #TapIn
Ain’t God, grand?!
In total SheaMoistureMen inducted 15 men into their panty-wringing out bearded brotherhood and the results are glorious. The men used Shea Moisture’s beard care kit to tame their facial hair into thirst-ensuing greatness.
See more from the SheaMoistureMen #DefineYourBeard campaign on the flip.
24 inspiring hours. 15 distinct men. 1 BROTHERHOOD. #DefineYourBeard A fraternity evolved by creating a safe and inviting platform, which doesn’t always make men specifically comfortable in dropping the protective wall we live with. In the words of Dunbar, “The mask we walk around with…” These men DECIDED they would drop the wall, remove the mask and feed off each other’s energy. #DefineYourBeard • • • @king_ross_ @kpough @raudimike @kevinportillo32 @richardnwaoko @dajforever @zachmcbride__ @harold.lamour @playmakin_petty @iam_christopherflanagan @iam_micheaux @christopherryan58 @staywavyalways @justphoenix_ @lexlavo
"The thing that means the most to me, is my poetry, but it's kinda hard because it contributes to the whole masculine vs feminine thing. People are always like, "bro, you write poetry?". I think men need to have an outlet to express their emotions instead of suppressing them. Because that’s how you contribute to generational curses and cycles." —@staywavyalways #DefineYourBeard
"The thing that matters most to me, is that I really wanna make my brother proud. He passed away when I was in high school. That’s the person that gave me my swag, my demeanor. I’m trying to carry on his legacy, but also start my own and take it from there. Start that generational wealth we always talked about.” — @dajforever What matters most to you? #DefineYourBeard
Dare to be yourself, even when it's hard. This is true freedom. . . . . I have often overthought my story and what it means to "be a man." I know now that I get to define that. I know now that, collectively, we must redefine that. The current narrative is toxic, hurtful and constricting. I am grateful to be part of @sheamoisturemen #defineyourbeard campagain where we are changing the narrative and celebrating men for being themselves; for being different; for being authentic. . . . 🎬: @queduong 🧥: @christiaanchoy 💄: @jonetwmakeup 📸: @hey_mari 📽: @directorlennybass 💇♂️: @wadethebarber 🎛: @jeffsnation 💥: @modernstandard . . . #sheamoisturemen #sheabassador #model #malemodel #redefinemasculinity #redefine #celebrate #beards #beardsofinstagram #bearddesign #livefree #celebrateyourself #noshavenovember #portrait #photography #daringgreatly #menshealth #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #lgbt #mensfashion #fashion #manbun #longhair
I spoke this into existence years ago Told myself stay down the opportunities are coming And that’s exactly what happened because I committed to the process To all my supporters I love you Haters keep hating, I still love you Life is moving fast! Stay with me on this journey There is still a lot to witness! -L.O.V.E A.L.L • • #model #malemodel #malefashion #lifestyle #picoftheday #defineyourbeard
Stay focused on your goals, your peace, and your happiness. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t contribute to your growth 🧘🏽♂️ ________ #WellnessWednesday #Winner #SelfLove #TrendSetter #Path #Dreams #Goals #King #Melanin #BusinessOwners #HealthAndWealth #Model #Fall #White #BlackMen #LifeCoach #SelfCare #2019 #MCM #MCE #Clean #ChocolateMen #Love #Fitness #WorkOut #Gym #HealthAndWealth #Beard #SheaMoisture #Nupe #KAPsi
Don't ever count me out. The cream always rises to the top! 🤞🏿 National campaign with @sheamoisturemen All the glory goes to God. You never know where life will take you.. but always acknowledge how far you've come, so you can appreciate where you're going next. Execute the plan and don't ever give up. | Thank you to everyone that has genuinely supported me from the start. | Thank you to @queduong @modernstandard & everyone over @sheamoisture @sheamoisturemen for this amazing opportunity. Blessed & grateful to be part of this #brotherhood that will last a lifetime. We just getting started. 🏁🙏🏿 | #DefineYourBeard | 📸: @hey_mari 🎬: @soft_when_ripe 🎽: @christiaanchoy
