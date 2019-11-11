Coupledom Confirmed: Deelishis Dating The Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana
Deelishis has a new man and he’s a familiar face. The reality star has gone public with her new boyfriend Raymond Santana who looks absolutely smitten with his reality star sweetie.
Santana, whose life story was recently portrayed in Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us” is of course 1/5 of the Exonerated Five, formerly the Central Park Five who were coerced by police into falsely confessing to committing a brutal crime. And in between continuing the fight for social justice reform, Santana is enjoying his new life with Deelishis by his side.
According to Deelishis herself, she and Santana bonded over being misunderstood.
“He said “London I was judged by many, even accused and convicted of a crime I never committed… trust me I know what it feels like to be judge by people who know NOTHING about you” ….. I’ve been smiling ever since 😊🌴🙌🏼✨🌸”
The two are also currently on a baecation at Cancun’s Rivera Maya Beach and Santana is gleefully taking pics of his beauty in all her bikini-clad glory.
Santana also recently shut down claims that he’s currently married. The activist is very single and clearly very happy with Deelishis.
Ok… so first off, this picture is for all the HATERS!!! Second..NO..IAM NOT MARRIED..so stop reading those fake ass websites that get all of my info wrong. And third.. thank you to all the true people who love and support me regardless..I appreciate you guys.. @iamsodeelishis @parkmadisonnyc #pmnyc #cleartheair #getitoffmychest
Raymond is thanking God for bringing Deelishis into his life.
Wheels up.. with this beauty @iamsodeelishis sometimes you think you are on a path, and in an instant GOD changes your direction..Iam never one to fight against the man upstairs… plus look at that face..🙏 #baecation #travel #youcanhatemenow #harlem #ParkMadisonNyc #pmnyc #whentheyseeus #relationshipgoals #imlivingmylife
Deelishis is Raymond’s “Woman Crush Everyday.”
