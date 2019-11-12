“How You Doin?” Robyn Crawford Says She And Whitney Houston Once Plotted To Wait Outside Radio Station For Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

Robyn Crawford Talks About Whitney Houston Relationship On “The Wendy Williams Show”

Robyn Crawford has been making her rounds with the press to discuss her new book ‘A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston‘ and today she’ll make her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Below is a sneak peek, where Wendy and Robyn Crawford discuss Wendy’s interview with Whitney Houston in 2003.

Robyn said, “I heard that interview, I got a call from my former assistant. I wasn’t working with Whitney. And she said Whitney’s going to be on Wendy Williams. I said, ‘What do you mean she’s going to be on Wendy?’ ” Crawford explained. “That was the cumulative, fed up Whitney Houston that I heard.”

Wendy went on to explain that, “it all came true.” And that a lot of what she said on the radio, “is in the book.”

Tune-in today to The Wendy Williams Show for a daytime exclusive with Robyn Crawford. Will you be watching?

