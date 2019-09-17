How YOU Doin’? ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Renewed For Two More Seasons

Wendy Williams’ Show Renewed For Two More Seasons

Although rumors swirled that her show would wrap up after season 11, Wendy Williams is coming out on top. The talk show host told her “cohosts” Monday that her show has been renewed through 2022.

“Attention, Wendy staff and crew and everybody gather around,” said Wendy tearfully during her season 11 premiere, “And you on TV and you here. ‘The Wendy Show’ has been renewed through 2022. I love you!”

The news comes after staffers reportedly expressed trepidation about the show’s future due to a tumultuous season 10. If you can remember Wendy went on hiatus for several weeks due to medical reasons but fans speculated that it was actually in connection to her marriage woes with Kevin Hunter.

Page Six is currently reporting that Wendy’s renewal is because Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind her show, couldn’t find an adequate replacement.

Last month Jerry O’Connell’s the “Jerry O’ Show,” tested in her timeslot but seemingly wasn’t picked up.

“They don’t have anyone strong enough to replace her. They were back into a corner,” our insider said. “She will surely not be coming back beyond the two-season renewal. “This will be her swan song.”

How YOU doin’ Wendy—congrats on two more seasons!