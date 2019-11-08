UNCENSORED: Faith Evans Talks Friendship With Whitney Houston And Reveals How Stevie J Won Her Over After Being Friends For Years[VIDEO]

Faith Evans Reveals Whitney Houston Initiated Friendship After BIG’s Death

TV One’s “UNCENSORED” is one of our favorite shows on the network and we’re super excited for Sunday’s episode with Faith Evans, the First Lady of Bad Boy.

Faith Talks About Stevie J And How Supportive He’s Been With Her Son Who’s Autistic

Glad to see these two are making things work and that Stevie took part in the episode.

