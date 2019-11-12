Growing Up Hip-Hop Season 5 Trailer: Jojo VS. Romeo—& Bow Wow’s Back! [Video]

Growing Up Hip-Hop Season 5 Trailer

There’s a new trailer for the upcoming season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” and it’s chock full of drama. This time the WE tv show is hosting a “battle for the boss title” between the next generation of hip hop and the OGs.

Viewers will see Angela Simmons going head-to-head with her old flame Romeo Miller and surprisingly her ex Bow Wow pops up with advice. Vanessa Simmons’ acting career is skyrocketing and her business is flourishing but she feels disconnected from her family. Speaking of family, the Simmons sisters’ little brother Jojo is preparing to walk down the aisle, but there’s drama afoot.

Pepa’s daughter Egypt gets engaged but her cousins Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and Tyran Moore (Pepa Denton’s son) will stop at nothing to show Egypt how toxic her fiance is.

WE tv’s hit series “Growing Up Hip Hop” returns for its fifth season, premiering Thursday, December 5 at 9pm ET/PT .

“Growing Up Hip Hop” is produced for WE tv by Entertainment One Television.

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv is available to over 86 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.