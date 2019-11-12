HAAANNN: French Montana Gives His Thoughts On Drake’s Anti-Yeezy Line On “No Shopping” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
French Montana Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
French Montana is the latest celebrity to go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma, and this time, he joined the host at Stadium Goods in New York City.
Throughout the episode, the rapper discusses sneakers of course, talking about Kanye West giving him some seriously rare one-of-one Yeezys, how he felt about Drake’s line about 350’s on his song “No Stylist,” and what his favorite sneakers were growing up.
Check out the video down below to get a better look at French Montana’s love for sneakers and how that has transformed throughout his life.
