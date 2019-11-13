“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Have The Govans Finally Mastered Family Communication? [VIDEO]

Laura Govan And Her Family Show The Doctors They’ve Been Paying Attention

We’re just two days away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” where we’ve been watching celebs like Laura Govan, Aaron Carter, Alexis Bellino and Corey Feldman grapple with their families over longstanding problems. This week, things seem to be looking up for the families after Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major talk to the group about communication methods to help them better navigate their issues. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The families navigate the treacherous waters of communication in order to save a loved one. Alexis, Aaron, Michael & Laura save their family. But Courtney is left stranded when Corey & Eden quit. Aaron is fed up that Corey and Alexis are not giving 100%.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: FAMILY EDITION – “OFF THE DEEP END” – Airs Friday, November 15th at 10/9C on WeTV