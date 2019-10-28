Summer Walker Frustrates Fans By Storming Off Festival Stage After Already Showing Up Late

Summer Walker Arrives To Her Performance Late Only To Leave Early

Even if you’re not a fan of Summer Walker, you’ve probably heard about the fact that she hates performing.

Any time the songstress’ name is brought up, it’s usually coupled with the fact that she has severe social anxiety and really doesn’t enjoy being onstage. That fact was more than evident this weekend at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, Texas, where she ended up giving what many fans thought to be a lackluster performance.

According to multiple different accounts from attendees, Summer–who was scheduled to perform at 5:30 pm on October 26–showed up to her set approximately 20 minutes late. After performing only a handful of songs, she angrily stormed off stage, yelling to her team about how the sound people were messing up. Even though she didn’t inform the crowd of this, that walk-off was the end of her set–so not only did she arrive late, but she ended things early, too.

Check out a short video of the tail-end of Summer’s set down below:

Obviously, the whole situation angered a lot of fans. Even though this was a festival with almost 30 performers on the line-up, a lot of people bought tickets with the purpose of seeing Walker–but all-in-all, it looks like she was only onstage for about 15 minutes out of her scheduled 45.

Here’s what some fans had to say about their encounter with the singer on Saturday:

soo i don’t even use twitter but i had to come to vent….i drove from Atlanta to San Antonio to see @IAMSUMMERWALKER and she walked off stage during her performance because the production team fucked up her performance. literally in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/vNz1Z1shfM — iG: cieraareic (@cieraareic_) October 26, 2019

not summer walker trying to blame her mala luna performance on the sound people when she KNOWS she didn't wanna be there in the first place. girl came on stage talking about "i'm summer walker and………im here" 😭 — zo🥰 (@Zoielk98) October 27, 2019

@IAMSUMMERWALKER Summer Walker: ***walks off stage at mala luna without saying bye or telling us she isnt coming back** Us: **waiting on you to come back** AKA 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — nina🤤 (@NeenTropicana) October 27, 2019

Summer Walker need to give back literally every dime she got from Mala Luna. Terrible performance then just walked off the damn stage like we wasn’t waiting for 20 min before she showed up then didn’t even play Girls need love too — 1TakeJo➕➕®® (@Josephfer_24) October 26, 2019

Also, I meant to address how this bitch Summer Walker blew it last night…each artist only had like a 45 min set scheduled. Why this mf come like 25 mins late and then just walked off the stage ? No bye, no “I’m Sorry.” Nothin. Music was still on and everything…unprofessional — Russell Neal (@RJ_NEAL25) October 27, 2019

While one fan claims that the festival organizers said Summer was drinking a lot backstage, she also said the songstress replied to her Instagram comment denying being drunk.

This hoe summer walker replied to my comment on her ig post and said she wasn’t drunk LMAO the workers at the concert literally apologized and said she had been drinking a lot backstage byeeeeee — Taylor (@tay1o) October 27, 2019

With how much Summer talks about her disdain for performing: does she owe her fans an apology, or should they expect this time of outcome from one of her shows?