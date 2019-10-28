Summer Walker Frustrates Fans By Storming Off Festival Stage After Already Showing Up Late
Summer Walker Arrives To Her Performance Late Only To Leave Early
Even if you’re not a fan of Summer Walker, you’ve probably heard about the fact that she hates performing.
Any time the songstress’ name is brought up, it’s usually coupled with the fact that she has severe social anxiety and really doesn’t enjoy being onstage. That fact was more than evident this weekend at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, Texas, where she ended up giving what many fans thought to be a lackluster performance.
According to multiple different accounts from attendees, Summer–who was scheduled to perform at 5:30 pm on October 26–showed up to her set approximately 20 minutes late. After performing only a handful of songs, she angrily stormed off stage, yelling to her team about how the sound people were messing up. Even though she didn’t inform the crowd of this, that walk-off was the end of her set–so not only did she arrive late, but she ended things early, too.
Check out a short video of the tail-end of Summer’s set down below:
Obviously, the whole situation angered a lot of fans. Even though this was a festival with almost 30 performers on the line-up, a lot of people bought tickets with the purpose of seeing Walker–but all-in-all, it looks like she was only onstage for about 15 minutes out of her scheduled 45.
Here’s what some fans had to say about their encounter with the singer on Saturday:
While one fan claims that the festival organizers said Summer was drinking a lot backstage, she also said the songstress replied to her Instagram comment denying being drunk.
With how much Summer talks about her disdain for performing: does she owe her fans an apology, or should they expect this time of outcome from one of her shows?
