For Your Viewing Pleasure: Summer Walker Stops By NPR’s Tiny Desk To Perform “Session 32,” “Wasted,” “Girls Need Love,” “Riot,” And “Playing Games” [Video]

Summer Walker Performs A Medley At Tiny Desk

Summer Walker has taken the world by storm these past few months, and most recently, she’s been breaking all sorts of sales and streaming records following the release of her debut album, Over It.

In honor of said album’s release, the songstress stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to perform a medley of songs, which includes “Session 32,” “Wasted,” “Girls Need Love,” “Riot,” and “Playing Games.” Check out the video below to see the whole performance and to get an idea of how all those songs you’ve been playing non-stop sound live.