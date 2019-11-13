Coworker Calamity: Porsha Terrifically Trolls Eva’s ‘Nappy-Headed’ #RHOA Comments

Porsha Williams Terrifically Trolls Eva Marcille’s “Nappy Headed” RHOA Comments

There’s still beef brewing between two RHOA stars and it’s continuing to spill onto social media. As previously reported Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams are feuding over comments made at Kenya Moore’s Brooklyn Barbie party.

After Porsha told Kenya that Eva was apprehensive about bringing her children to the kid-friendly celebration, Eva exploded on her RHOA costars and called them “nappy-headed little girls” behind their back.

“Porsha just had a baby and I tiptoed around her whole little feelings,” said Eva. “Come on now. B*** if you want me to go off…Porsha has enough bulls*** going on in her life. She can converse about that.” “She needs some business. And I can float her a lot of these blogs so she can mind that business. Porsha may want to stay all the way up out of my business. She still got her C-section healing and she over here worried about somebody else’s babies.”

The “nappy-headed” comment, in particular, offended Porsha and she expressed her disappointment with Eva on Dish Nation.

“A friend would not go in like that,” she said. “I just thought she went too hard, and it was uncalled for. And then earlier in the episode, she called all of us ‘nappy-headed.’ Like, really?”

Porsha was backed up by Da Brat who agreed that Eva took things too far. Mind you Da Brat works with both Eva and Porsha.

Hmmmm, were YOU offended by Eva Marcille’s “nappy-headed” comments?

