Cardi B. And Kylie’s Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez Takes Steps To Transition, Says Surgery Was Successful
Celebrity Stylist Tokyo Stylez Underwent Successful Breast Augmentation And Lipo
Congratulations to Tokyo Stylez, who just took her first surgical steps towards transitioning this week. The celebrity hairstylist, known for creating custom looks for Kylie Jenner and Cardi B among other superstar clientele, revealed on Instagram last week plans for a breast augmentation and even more snatched waist.
View this post on Instagram
Omg 😱 were 4 days away from surgery date I’m super freaking excited and a tad nervous but can’t wait cause I know @socalplasticsurgeon & @buttsbydesign is gonna work there magic with this lipo and breast augmentation. Im gonna be super transparent with you guys as much as possible on this transformation. Wish me luck and keep me in your prayers . Also if you guys want to share and recovery remedies please dm me and let me know how your experience was 😘😘😘 stay tuned
The night before surgery she shared her excitement again.
Kylie Jenner responded, telling her, “Good Luck Baby.”
View this post on Instagram
Surgery was successful thanks again for all of you who had me in your prayers and supported me for making the decision to transition . You guys have no idea having the support from you all means . But most of all thanks @socalplasticsurgeon and @buttsbydesign for making my first step in transition a success 😘 can’t wait to heal and show you guys the final results …. #mialove #tokyostylez
After her surgery Saturday Tokyo Stylez revealed, “Surgery was successful thanks again for all of you who had me in your prayers and supported me for making the decision to transition . You guys have no idea having the support from you all means .” She also thanked her doctors for making her first step in transition a success.
She got an outpouring of loving and supportive messages.
EJ Johnson commented, “So excited for you and your beautiful new journey 😘👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”
La La Anthony sent a flurry of emojis:
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Lil Kim offered love and prayers:
😻 I Love u and I pray for ur speedy recovery 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💋❤️
Pretty cool. It looks like her chosen name is Mia/
Tokyo Stylez isn’t the only member of Cardi’s glam squad getting work done either. Cardi’s makeup artist Erika La Pearl also went under the knife recently to get a BBL
Tokyo Stylez offered her support in the comments in the form of praise hands.
Congratulations to Tokyo Stylez and Erika La Pearl.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.