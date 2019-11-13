#XillaMovieParty ATL Influencers Enjoy Whiskey Infused ‘The Irishman’ Screening [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

#XIllaMovieParty Hosts #TheIrishman Screening

Influencer/journalist BlogXilla recently hosted another exclusive movie screening that brought out influencers, movie-lovers and the like. Xilla’s latest #XillaMovieParty took place at Atlanta’s Studio Movie Grill where moviegoers got a firsthand look at Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci’s mobster movie “The Irishman.”

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

The audience was one of the few picked to watch the film in a theater. The Martin Scorsese crime drama detailing the story of hitman Frank Sheeran’s life working for the Bufalino crime family is heading to Netflix.

After watching the gritty film, #XillaMovieParty goers enjoyed Irishman themed cocktails courtesy of Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Good times were had by all as guests enjoyed drinks, Irishman themed “I’m a friend of Jimmy Hoffa” buttons and cookies.

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

“The Irishman” hits Netflix on November 27—will YOU be watching???

See more #XillaMovieParty photos on the flip.

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joi Pearson / Via #XillaMovieParty

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, New Movie

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.