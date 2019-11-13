Wendy Williams Welcomes Winter Wearing Her Coziest Cuffing Season Couture
- By Bossip Staff
Wendy Williams Bundles Up For Winter Weather
Wendy Williams won’t let winter keep her from being her fashionable self. The daytime talk queen stepped out this morning wearing her warmest winter finery, including fur (faux we think) and layers of cream colored coziness. You likey?
Her faux fur covered footsies even match the detail on her coat. Cute right? Stay warm Wendy!
