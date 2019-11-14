Klandiego Returns: This Clip Of Gina Rodriguez Being Triggered By The Word “Black” AGAIN Is Getting Her DESTROYED
Gina Rodriguez Dragged Again
Gina Rodriguez just can’t get right. She’s had a very, very long history of being antagonistic to black folks, namely black women. Part of that backlash comes from the straight-up use of the N-word a few weeks back but also her refusal to straight-up acknowledge black folks without yelling out “AND LATINOS” in the middle of the conversation. Seriously, if you say “black women” in the mirror three times fast a stray Gina Rodriguez jumps out and yells “AND LATINOS.”
She reared her ugly head again during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable in a discussion about representation.
“Chris Rock talked about how you can go to the movies once a week for many months and never really see a black woman on screen in a substantial way” and then Gina chimed in with
“I THINK THAT ALSO GOES FOR LATINOS AS WELL”
Girl. Shutcho.
Twitter had a field day re-dragging the hell out of Gina once a damn gain. Does she never learn?
