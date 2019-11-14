Well, Actually: Jess Hilarious Says #LHHH Scene Was FAKE, Declares She Doesn’t GAF About Apryl Or Fizz’s Friendship

Jess Hilarious Regrets Doing #LHHH Scene

Comedian Jess Hilarious is clarifying why she came off disingenuous to fans of “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” after appearing on the show this week to apologize to Apryl Jones. Jess says the answer is simple, she was faking it.

The mother and entertainer took to Instagram to set the record straight on her friendship with Apryl and Fizz. She says there is no friendship and she’s fine with it. Jess claims she did the scene to appease Apryl at the time who was upset that she was talking about her to Moniece. Jess, however, is reclaiming her statements and doesn’t believe she’ll ever be friends with Apryl or Fizz again and is at peace with that. Read her words below.

“The #LHHH scene was very stage and somewhat scripted, but ya’ll knew that already. Me and Apryl are no longer friends and I’m OK with that.”

Do YOU believe her? It seems like Apryl wanted Jess to recant parts of her audio recording to Moniece that claimed she allegedly took drugs and slept around.