Well, Actually: Jess Hilarious Says #LHHH Scene Was FAKE, Declares She Doesn’t GAF About Apryl Or Fizz’s Friendship
Jess Hilarious Regrets Doing #LHHH Scene
Comedian Jess Hilarious is clarifying why she came off disingenuous to fans of “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” after appearing on the show this week to apologize to Apryl Jones. Jess says the answer is simple, she was faking it.
The mother and entertainer took to Instagram to set the record straight on her friendship with Apryl and Fizz. She says there is no friendship and she’s fine with it. Jess claims she did the scene to appease Apryl at the time who was upset that she was talking about her to Moniece. Jess, however, is reclaiming her statements and doesn’t believe she’ll ever be friends with Apryl or Fizz again and is at peace with that. Read her words below.
“The #LHHH scene was very stage and somewhat scripted, but ya’ll knew that already. Me and Apryl are no longer friends and I’m OK with that.”
The pretty bitch I hate to love And love to hate @jesshilarious_official cleared things up real quick about her appearing on the scripted soap opera #lhhhollywood sounds like @aprylsjones tried to use her to push this 💩 storyline……I would rather be friends with @moniece_slaughter anyway @aprylsjones gotta be the one I don't deserve cause 🤦🏾♀️(slides via @teawitjenn )
Do YOU believe her? It seems like Apryl wanted Jess to recant parts of her audio recording to Moniece that claimed she allegedly took drugs and slept around. Jess wasn’t done. More after the flip
Jess took it a step further, mentioning her dead friendship with Apryl in one of her skits. She expresses to her cousin that she regrets doing the show and know she looked “stupid” to fans.
Welp, there you have it. Thoughts?
