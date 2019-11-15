Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! Verizon Gifts Customers With A FREE YEAR Of Disney Plus
- By Bossip Staff
Verizon Gifts Customers With Disney Plus, Shatters Twitter
It’s only been 72 hours since the highly anticipated Disney Plus went live and changed the world forever. No, seriously, 10 million users have already subscribed with Verizon making the biggest splash by gifting customers a FREE year of the nostalgia-splashed service.
Yes, you read that right. Verizon customers (with unlimited data) get a free year of Disney Plus that can be redeemed via desktop or app. Either way, it’s easy to set up and free. Check out the tutorial below:
And while you’re here, peep some chitter-chatter over the Verizon gifting Disney Plus the flip.
