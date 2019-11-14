Breaking: Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Says Rapper Is Trying To Use The Courts To ‘Harass’ & ‘Control Her’

Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Says Rapper Is Trying To Use The Courts To “Harass” & “Control Her”

The woman who said she bore rapper Future’s baby daughter has accused him of trying to use the legal system to control and intimidate her.

Eliza Reign filed court papers last week blasting Future for trying to impose a gag order on their child custody and support case, saying it was just another way for him to try to dominate her and their situation.

Future asked the judge for the gag order because he said he’s worried that “false and baseless allegations” will be leaked to the media and the public.

But Reign, a social media star from Florida, said there’s no legal basis for a gag order, and there’s no way that the case could be prejudiced by any info leaking out, because either he’s the father, or he’s not, her court papers – which were obtained by BOSSIP – state.

Reign sued Future in August, alleging that he was the father of her baby girl, who was born in April. She said that Future has never met her daughter, but she wants the baby to have a relationship with him if he acts in the child’s best interest.

Reign said Future is a high-income earner, so she asked for an increase from regular child support guidelines. She also wants him to reimburse her for her hospital bills from giving birth, her lawyer’s fees and for him to pay for the baby’s health insurance.

The pair are due in court next week, where a judge will decide whether or not to grant the gag order.