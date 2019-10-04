Eliza Reign BLASTS Flagrantly Foul Future For Trolling Their Seed On IG: ‘You Not Gonna Keep Trying Me!’

Eliza Reign Fed Up With Alleged Baby Daddy Future

Future you know you done messed up, right???

Eliza Reign is pissed off about Future clowning her to his followers. Eliza says she doesn’t give a f*** about Future’s fame, she’s not tolerating his mental abuse and wants him to step up for the sake of their newborn daughter.

The Internet beef started after Eliza posted a photo of her daughter Reign next to a photo of one of Future’s other alleged babies by a woman named Cindy (@XoCindyRenae). Eliza was showing how much the month apart siblings looked like. She then posted up a photo with the baby’s full name in the caption—apparently, both babies have Future’s last name, something he trolled them for.

The disgraceful impregnator posted ” hoes stole my last name”, you can swipe HERE to see both of the babies.

Eliza Reign immediately started a live stream to address her immature baby daddy.

“I done been through mental abuse, emotional abuse…he think he got it all. He think he smarter than everybody,” she said. “I don’t give a f**** about none of the baby mamas. You not gonna keep trying me!”

Yikes! Future, get your life together!