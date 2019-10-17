Future Accuses Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Of Trying To Extort Him & Exaggerating “Broke” Claims (Exclusive)

“Mask Off” Rapper & Social Media Star Locked In Bitter Court Battle Over Child Support

Future has accused the Instagram star who said she gave birth to their daughter of lying about her income and trying to extort him in their child support case.

The Atlanta rapper said although his alleged baby mama Eliza Reign pled poverty in her paternity and child support suit against him, she filed a financial affidavit that showed she had three bank accounts and was leasing a 2018 Range Rover.

In addition, Reign posts pictures of herself flossing in luxury vehicles online and boasts about being a bail bondswoman and being a brand ambassador for a hair extension line, which contradicts her claims that she has no income, car or bank accounts, Future said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Future said Reign was straight up lying to the court in an “attempt to extort money” from him, the court papers state. He said that the fact that she allegedly lied at the outset of the case undermined the entire suit.

He even recommended the judge to refer the case to the state attorney’s office for an investigation.

Reign sued Future in August, alleging that he was the father of her baby girl, who was born in April. She said that Future has never met her daughter, but she wants the baby to have a relationship with him if he acts in the child’s best interest.

Reign said Future is a high-income earner, so she asked for an increase from regular child support guidelines. She also wants him to reimburse her for her hospital bills from giving birth, her lawyer’s fees and for him to pay for the baby’s health insurance.

We’ve reached out to the lawyers for both Future and Reign.

Both sides are due back in court next month.