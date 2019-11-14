Here’s What Happened When Kodak Black Was Sentenced To 46 MONTHS In Prison

Kodak black when someone asks why he keeps getting in trouble and going to jail pic.twitter.com/QOjTk58GGi — dshneales (@DarrinKneale) November 13, 2019

Kodak Black’s Sentencing Sparks Hysteria

Poor Kodak. He just can’t get right and was sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on federal gun charges in a major blow to his once promising Rap career.

Whyyyy he can’t stay out trouble and focus on making hits, we may never know, but the not-very-shocking news sent Twitter into a tailspin.

"Kodak Black has been sentenced to 48 months in prison" pic.twitter.com/Z7c8sQcaLY — ale (@unreIenting) November 14, 2019

