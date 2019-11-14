Here’s What Happened When Kodak Black Was Sentenced To 46 MONTHS In Prison
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Kodak Black’s Sentencing Sparks Hysteria
Poor Kodak. He just can’t get right and was sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on federal gun charges in a major blow to his once promising Rap career.
Whyyyy he can’t stay out trouble and focus on making hits, we may never know, but the not-very-shocking news sent Twitter into a tailspin.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kodak’s 3-year sentence on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.