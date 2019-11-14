Here’s What Happened When Kodak Black Was Sentenced To 46 MONTHS In Prison

- By Bossip Staff
Kodak Black’s Sentencing Sparks Hysteria

Poor Kodak. He just can’t get right and was sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on federal gun charges in a major blow to his once promising Rap career.

Whyyyy he can’t stay out trouble and focus on making hits, we may never know, but the not-very-shocking news sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kodak’s 3-year sentence on the flip.

