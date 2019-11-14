Judge Appoints Special Guardian For Baby Bonnie Bella In Stevie J & Joseline’s Custody Case (Exclusive)

Lawyer To Advocate For Bonnie Bella In Reality Stars’ Custody Case

A Georgia Family Court judge has appointed a child advocate to help evaluate Joseline and Stevie J.’s fitness to raise their daughter Bonnie Bella.

This week Judge Roselyn Holcomb has appointed a Guardian Ad Litem to support the nearly three-year-old girl’s best interests in her parents’ legal fight over custody.

The guardian, Cherese Clark-Wilson, will help the judge decide a custody and parenting plan and have access to all aspects of the case and people involved, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Clark-Wilson can review medical records and interview any mental health professionals treating one of the parents. She’ll also have the power to order Joseline or Stevie to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, the court order states.

Both sides will have to share the $3,500 cost to hire Clark-Wilson, the order states.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline earlier this year for custody of the tot, arguing that she’d cut him out of her life and was shacked up in Miami with another guy. He argued that he was more mentally and financially capable of caring for little Bonnie, and asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But the Puerto Rican Princess denied keeping Bonnie away from Stevie and said she was doing the best she could to raise the little girl.

Last week, a judge awarded primary custody to Joseline so that the girl can continue to attend school in the reality star’s new home in Miami.