“Married To Medicine’s” Toya Bush-Harris Says Joseline’s “Thrifty” Comment Was A Desperate Attempt To Stay Relevant (Exclusive)

Toya Bush-Harris Talks Joseline Beef, Miscarriage & Tax Troubles

“Married To Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris’ recent on-screen clash with reality star Joseline Hernandez made for some uncomfortable viewing.

Joseline began lobbing low blows at the wife of Dr. Eugene Harris after they disagreed on whether motherhood was a job or not, criticizing everything from her reported tax liens to the way she was dressed.

Bush-Harris said she was caught off guard by the Puerto Rican Princess during a scene at Buffie Purselle’s party. But she said she’s not surprised that she came out swinging and questioned if she’d googled her before their encounter.

“I think that right now she’s finding herself in a place where she’s losing her relevance on television,” Bush-Harris told BOSSIP. “She has a lot of social media followers, but when it comes to television, she hasn’t seen herself in a while. I think she saw it as an opportunity to get back on a network.”

The married mom of two’s journey this season hasn’t been an easy one, and she’s struggled with the fallout from a miscarriage and paying back a six-figure tax bill. Bush-Harris said she’ tried to use her reality show fame to create teachable moments for viewers and fans, and hopes that she helped others by being so candid.