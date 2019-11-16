Happy Birthday: Karen Civil Celebrates Her B’Day With Star Studded Private Dinner At Fendi

Karen Civil Celebrates Her Birthday With Pusha T, YG, Kehlani and Teyana Taylor

Karen Civil celebrated her birthday with a private dinner at the Fendi store on Rodeo on November 8. Guests included Kehlani, YG, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor as well as “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris.

