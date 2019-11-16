Fans Are Dragging Lil Kim For Rehashing Naturi Naughton ‘Notorious’ Beef…Naturi Responds!
Lil Kim Rehashes Naturi Naughton Dismay
Lil Kim recently touched on her feelings regarding Naturi Naughton’s portrayal of her in “Notorious” and now the internet is chiming in, calling her butt hurt and colorist. To be fair, Kim was asked directly about her feelings for Naughton’s acting while visiting Hollywood Unlocked. Melissa Ford set up the question by exaggerating that “no one liked” Naturi in the role. This amped Kim up to let Naturi have it.
“I was not okay with that!… I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing. No, seriously. I said it already, so I’m not gonna sit here and act like I didn’t say these things.”
Kim continued, going in on Naturi’s overall “attitude” after accepting the role. Check out her remarks about Naturi around the 26:30 mark.
Since the clip has circulated, Naturi responded on IG with a Biggie Smalls quote:
“In the words of #BiggieSmalls…’Mo Money, Mo Problems’ [shrug],”
Fans are now putting in their two cents and unfortunately, it looks like the Notorious K.I.M. is taking the ”L’ in this beef.
Hit the flip to see how else folks are ripping Lil Kim in Bed Stuy pieces over this.
