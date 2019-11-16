Rumor Control: Kate Beckinsale Denies That She’s In A Swirl-tastic Relationship With Jamie Foxx

Kate Beckinsale Denies That She’s Dating Jamie Foxx

Yesterday, we reported on some very cozy-looking photos that Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale took together at a stush Los Angeles party this week.

Considering Jamie’s recent breakup with Katie Holmes, people immediately believed that Beckinsale was the new white woman in his life. However, the actress took to Instagram to tamp down the rumor mill as best she could.

Now obviously Kate would not be the first celebrity to lie about being in a relationship, but we supposed we can take her word for it…for now.

For his part, Jamie hasn’t commented but we don’t take him as one to bite his tongue so we’re pretty sure that he’ll speak on it eventually.