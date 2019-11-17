Random Ridiculousness: Florida Man Claims That The “Wind” Blew A Bag Of Cocaine Into His Car During Traffic Stop

Florida Man Tells Cops That Wind Must’ve Blown Coke Into His Car

According to The Smoking Gun, a Florida Man told cops that the wind may have blown a “bag of cocaine residue” into car during a traffic stop.

Authorities in Fort Pierce pulled over a vehicle driven by Joseph Zak after his car ran a stop sign. That’s when a police officer spotted Zak making “furtive movements, leaning over towards the center console as attempting to discard an item out the passenger window” as he was being pulled over.

After spotting an open beer can, cops searched the car and found a glass crack pipe and a clear baggie “with a whitish residue, which tested positive for crack cocaine.”

Questioned about the baggie, Zak denied ownership of the item and claimed that “the police or the wind must have placed it there.”

Zak was subsequently arrested on multiple charges and booked into the St. Lucie County jail.