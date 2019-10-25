Who Nose: New York Makeup Artist Claims She Found Cocaine In Her Sephora Order

Makeup Artist Finds ‘Cocaine’ Stash In A Box Of Sephora Products

A Manhattan makeup artist made an online order for some supplies, but once it got to her, she discovered some alarming extras. When she unpacked a box of beauty supplies from Sephora, she claims to have found what appeared to be cocaine and a straw to snort it, according to a report from The New York Post.

Christina Milano–who works at an Upper East Side makeup store–told the publication on Thursday that she ordered $252 worth of products from Sephora, which arrived at her Hoboken home earlier this month. Not only did she receive the foundation stick, false eyelashes, and other items she ordered, the shipment from Baltimore contained a Sephora-branded retractable reel attached to a pair of plastic badge sleeves–one of which held a female employee’s company ID.

Once Milano looked through the second sleeve, which held a forklift operator’s card and a photo of a young girl, hidden inside was a folded up dollar bill. “And then when I opened that, there was a good amount” of what appeared to be cocaine inside, Milano said. As of now, it’s not actually clear what the powder was. Also tucked into the sleeve was a short piece of a plastic straw with one end cut at a 45 degree angle.

After making her frightening discovery, the makeup artist contacted Sephora and sent the company photos of everything she discovered. In response, a customer service representative sent her a message assuring her that the company “will take the next appropriate steps, after our investigation.”

A follow-up message went on to instruct her, “There is no need to send back the foreign items found in your box, I ask that you dispose of them…Additionally to apologize for your experience, I have added $100 in online credit to your Beauty Insider account.” Milano says the company’s response left her “a little bit angry” because to her, “it was kind of like, here’s $100, like, you know, don’t talk about it.”

In a statement to The Post, Sephora said it has a “zero-tolerance policy around illegal substances in the workplace.” The added, “We have investigated the matter and taken appropriate actions.”