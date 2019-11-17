So Sad: Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Diddy Shares Emotional Video On The Anniversary Of Kim Porter’s Death

It’s officially been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy, Kim Porter,passed away from lobar pneumonia. With that in mind, the mogul took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor the mother of his children.

Porter was only 47-years-old at the time of her death. She and Diddy had a 13-year relationship, sharing three children together. So it’s understandable that he’s still grieving her loss.

Not only that Diddy’s sons also paid tribute to their late mom.

Christian Combs posted that he “missed” his mom and shared a sweet throwback of them on the beach.

“I miss you & Love you so much mommy 👼 ❤️,” wrote Justin.

As for Quincy Combs, he shared a series of touching tributes including a custom jacket bearing her face.

“It’s been 365 days & I still don’t know what to do without you… Whatever it is I know you’ll have my back,” wrote Quincy.

Rest in heaven, Kim.

