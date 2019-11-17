Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill & Stunningly Sequined Beyoncé Attend Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill & Beyoncé Attend Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

The inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala took place Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida and Mrs. Carter herself was on hand. Beyoncé, of course, stole the show in a gold David Koma gown and custom-made Judith Leiber billion-dollar clutch.

Bey shared her look on Instagram (and of course) melted the Internet into heart-eye goo.

Also in attendance was the man of the hour Jay-Z who posed with attendees Juan Perez and Fat Joe…

and played poker with Yo Gotti.

The gala kicked off on Friday night with a high-stakes poker tournament, where Marcelo Claure was crowned winner as he edged out Jay-Z and Yo Gotti to victory. Claure donated his $500,000 in earnings back to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The weekend continued with a black-tie gala event on Saturday night, with celebrities from various sectors of music, entertainment, and sports coming together for a spectacular night of dinner and drinks in support of an important cause. The gala raised a total of $6 Million.

Attendees included Hov’s mom Ms. Gloria Carter…

Normani

and Robert Craft.

Robin Roberts was the Master of Ceremonies at the gala, while guests enjoyed cocktails courtesy of D’USSE Cognac and Armand de Brignac throughout the evening.

The night culminated with a live performance by Alicia Keys.

All proceeds benefitted the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops and bus tours, study abroad opportunities, and community goodwill programs for youth and families in need.

Nice job, Jay Z.

See more photos from the star-studded Shawn Carter Foundation gala on the flip.