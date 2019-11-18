Worst Take: Stephen A. Smith Got His Entire A$$ DRAGGED For Defending The NFL From Kaepernick

Stephen A. Smith vs. The World

The Colin Kaepernick vs. NFL fiasco hit a fever pitch and a point of no return this weekend. Kap did not like the contract the NFL laid out for him that basically asked him not to sue them under any means. The league also demanded that no cameras be present and that the league control all of the footage. Kaepernick wanted to control his own narrative, taking the practice to a high school in Atlanta where cameras could be present.

Stephen A. Smith decided to get in front of a camera, ignore pretty much every bit of news and evidence about the situation and decide to spout a good bit of nonsense about Kaepernick not WANTING to play. This led to everyone dragging the hell out of him.

He doesn't want to play. pic.twitter.com/ZuSI1IVW9r — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

.@stephenasmith Tap dancing for the NFL like ⬇️. Damn straight Colin wants to control the narrative! He supposed to trust the organization that blackballed him and has done absolutely nothing in good faith??? Born on Tuesday, just not last Tuesday. https://t.co/EKztmcrDbu pic.twitter.com/gz0xnDe10e — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019

Namely Eric Reid, who went scorched earth on Stephen. But he wasn’t the only one…Ava had this to day.

Selfies + smiles with David Clarke – who called Black Lives Matter a hate group, oversaw the Milwaukee County Jail where four people died including a newborn under his watch and became a Trump advocate on Fox News before being fired – says more than this statement ever will. pic.twitter.com/OywAe7QhaT — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 17, 2019

Peep the rest of the world destroying him.