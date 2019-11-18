Worst Take: Stephen A. Smith Got His Entire A$$ DRAGGED For Defending The NFL From Kaepernick
Stephen A. Smith vs. The World
The Colin Kaepernick vs. NFL fiasco hit a fever pitch and a point of no return this weekend. Kap did not like the contract the NFL laid out for him that basically asked him not to sue them under any means. The league also demanded that no cameras be present and that the league control all of the footage. Kaepernick wanted to control his own narrative, taking the practice to a high school in Atlanta where cameras could be present.
Stephen A. Smith decided to get in front of a camera, ignore pretty much every bit of news and evidence about the situation and decide to spout a good bit of nonsense about Kaepernick not WANTING to play. This led to everyone dragging the hell out of him.
Namely Eric Reid, who went scorched earth on Stephen. But he wasn’t the only one…Ava had this to day.
Peep the rest of the world destroying him.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.