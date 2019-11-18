RHOA: Exactly Zero People Believe Marc Is Remotely Interested In Kenya And Jokes Are FLYING

Internet Doubts Kenya Moore’s Relationship

#RHOA is full of drama this season that we can’t get enough of. NeNe is back. Porsha is trying to make it despite Dennis’ cheating. However, one of the funniest backstories is Kenya’s very cold relationship with Marc. We don’t know what is up with this guy and his relationship to Kenya but we do know that he seems like he is so disinterested in her every moment they’re together.

Their long-distance relationship seems shaky at best but when he was in town he seemed more interested in the baby than his boo, despite the fact she made him breakfast. He even clowned her while she was trying to cook calling her fridge a “college dorm refrigerator” and then complained, “Breakfast with no eggs?!”

Finally, Marc said he wanted to take Brooklyn on a family trip and when Kenya wondered when they’d spend time together, he said the baby was priority “number one.” YIIIIKES.

This exchange between Kenya and Marc is weird. Does he even like Kenya? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/JBT92FPqiZ — Mo (@411GirlTalk) November 18, 2019

This caused Twitter to CLOWN the hell out of this relationship. Seeing them interact definitely explains the separation news, you haaaate to see it.