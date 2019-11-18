The Golden Grand Seed: 39-Year-Old Remy Ma Is A Soon-To-Be Grandma

Remy Ma’s Son Jace Is Expecting A Baby

Congratulations are in order for the Mackie family, they’ll be welcoming a new baby soon. And no, Remy Ma is not expecting another beautiful Golden Child, this time her son is!

News spread that Remy Ma’s son, Jace, is expecting after photos of him and his girlfriend Diamond posing at their baby shower surfaced online. The young lovers are expecting a baby girl that they are naming Milani. Jace is Remy’s only biological child and he’s appeared in her wedding special along with his step-sister, Papoose’s daughter Dejanae.

As far as we see from photos, Remy did not appear to be at her son’s baby shower nor did she post anything about it on social media. She did, however, give fans an update on how progressive her Golden Child Reminisce is learning. The baby girl is not even a year old yet and talking her parents’ ears off. Preciousness!