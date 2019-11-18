The Golden Grand Seed: 39-Year-Old Remy Ma Is A Soon-To-Be Grandma
Remy Ma’s Son Jace Is Expecting A Baby
Congratulations are in order for the Mackie family, they’ll be welcoming a new baby soon. And no, Remy Ma is not expecting another beautiful Golden Child, this time her son is!
News spread that Remy Ma’s son, Jace, is expecting after photos of him and his girlfriend Diamond posing at their baby shower surfaced online. The young lovers are expecting a baby girl that they are naming Milani. Jace is Remy’s only biological child and he’s appeared in her wedding special along with his step-sister, Papoose’s daughter Dejanae.
As far as we see from photos, Remy did not appear to be at her son’s baby shower nor did she post anything about it on social media. She did, however, give fans an update on how progressive her Golden Child Reminisce is learning. The baby girl is not even a year old yet and talking her parents’ ears off. Preciousness!
#Repost @papoosepapoose… This got me in my feelings! My baby not even 1 yet. And she’s starting to talk! I was so amazed! Past few days she has been saying real words. I’m sitting there like 😱 God is the greatest. 🙏🏾 I promise… she is gonna be raised with manners . She’s learning so fast! #thegoldenchild love you Snook!!!! – She says Thank You, Stop, No, Uh-Oh, Oh Gosh, Mommy, Daddy, Car, Hi, ByeBye and a few other things…She first said hi at 4 months old; everyday she amazes us🥰 #RemyMa #BlackLove
