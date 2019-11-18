Ex-Friend Ferociousness: Monique Samuels Files Counter Assault Charges Against Candiace Dillard
Things have gone from bad to worse between former friends Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.
As previously reported The Real Housewives of Potomac stars are taking their issues to court after an alleged hair dragging by Monique to Candiace.
The two were reportedly at a dinner party alongside their RHOP cast members when “Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down”. Bravo cameras were reportedly filming the incident the whole time and several people allegedly had to peel Monique off Candiace.
Candiace, 32, filed a complaint over the incident claiming that the alleged physical assault resulted in “humiliation and emotional distress” and Monique, 36, is now facing a second-degree assault charge and will have to appear before a judge.
Now it looks like Monique is (legally) clapping back and she’s filed counter-assault charges against Candiace. Her attorney told US Weekly that Monique was defending herself and added that they “had no choice but to file this criminal summons case after several attempts to mediate this situation with [Dillard] were rejected by herself and her team.”
“My client was assaulted by someone known for her aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct. On this regard, Mrs. Samuels had no choice but to fully defend herself and she did,” he continued. “Nevertheless, my client wants nothing more than to find peace with this situation but unfortunately the ability to do so through mediation has been denied. Therefore, this summons is the proper next step for Mrs. Samuels and her right to self-defense.”
Candiace isn’t taking the counter-charges lying down however, her personal attorney told US Weekly that they’re unfazed and suggested that Monique take some anger management claims. The attorney also added that they “gladly welcome” seeing Samuels in court.
“I did not know innocent people filed counter claims as a strategic move after we all know they have been charged and caught on video threatening and attacking our client!” Dillard’s personal attorney James J. Walker Jr. said. “We pray she is presently getting some type of treatment for anger management! The video is very clear and my client and I have confirmed with the network that Mrs. Samuels was clearly the aggressor!”
SMH, messy, messy, messy.
That’s not all, however, these two ex-friends have been battling it out publically on Instagram and things are getting NASTY.
Hit the flip.
Candiace is alleging that Monique shadily went behind her back and got a scheduled appearance of hers canceled. According to Candiace, she was booked to sing the National Anthem at the Washington Fusion vs. Chicago Vikings game in Washington D.C. but Monique somehow pulled strings and got it axed.
“When your lackey’s have nothing better to do than to crawl around on their hands and knees behind closed doors; attempting to throw dirt on my name, fighting a losing war alongside their harrowing employer…,” wrote Candiace on Instagram. “This turn of events and my removal from the program by @sweetcookie100 by way of #moniquesamuels is for the fulfillment of a personal vendetta over ones own indiscretions. I look forward your next hat trick, saints.”
"When your lackey's have nothing better to do than to crawl around on their hands and knees behind closed doors; attempting to throw dirt on my name, fighting a losing war alongside their harrowing employer…," wrote Candiace on Instagram. "This turn of events and my removal from the program by @sweetcookie100 by way of #moniquesamuels is for the fulfillment of a personal vendetta over ones own indiscretions. I look forward your next hat trick, saints."
Would she really do that?
NOT A CHANCE, says Monique. Monique clapped back on Twitter and said;
“Seriously? Boo boo you are not, never was and will never be that important to me. People with no REAL responsibilities crack me up!!! As if I have time to care about your failed attempts at being booked. You’re laughable. Keep showing the world how obsessed you are.”
That does sound far-fetched, Candiace.
Are YOU team Monique or team Candiace in all this “Real Housewives of Potomac” drama???
