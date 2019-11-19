Fizzled Out: Fizz Realizing He Has NO Career Without Omarion Is The FUNNIEST Irony Of The #LHHH Season

Fizz Needs Omarion

Well, kids, this is what we like to call the humbling. Fizz has spent most of the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood season talking cash s*** about Omarion while also smashing the man’s baby momma’s cakes to smithereens. Fizz has been running around with the big draws like he doesn’t care what Omarion thinks. Well, that didn’t last long especially when Fizz needs things like income.

Fizz got spooked when it appeared that the B2K tour might not happen with Omarion and he would have to choose to try to make it as a solo act. We all (ALL) know that Omarion is the moneymaker here and if Fizz jeopardizes that then his whole situation is ruined.

The internet is laughing alllllll the way through Fizz’s drama because they know they aren’t going to no damn Lil Fizz and friends concert.

Fizz gets with Omarion’s ex Apryl Omarion don’t want more tour dates Fizz:

#LHHH — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) November 19, 2019

It’s all delicious Karma. Take a look at the comedy…