Icebox: Omarion Broke His Unbothered Silence About Apryl And Fizz And Sent The Internet Into CHAOS

Omarion’s Reaction To Fizz And Apryl

It’s been months since the internet exploded after Apryl Jones and Fizz put their relationship on blast via social media. The couple was immediately dragged for being dishonorable to Omarion for going behind his back and shading him the whole time on IG and on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. Meanwhile, Omarion has been enjoying his life, dropping songs and refusing to speak up about the situation. The world has been waiting for Omarion’s take.

He finally gave it to us. In an interview with Vlad TV, Omarion was cool, calm and collected, offering this moment of Zen.

“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

Twitter, of course, is rolling at his unbothered-ness and using it to again clown the hell out of Fizz and Apryl. The result? The purest of comedy.