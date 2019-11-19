MAGA Investments: Kanye Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The U.S.

Kanye Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

When you thought Kanye West had enjoyed his MAGA riches and was going to go MIA it seems we are far from that outcome. Earlier this year when he started his “Sunday Service” Ye laid out tons of ideas he wanted to bring to fruition. Some of those ideas were so big everyone kind of thought “no way in hell” and “How’s he gonna get the money for that?!”. Some months later he brought his “Sunday Service” to Coachella signal the monetization of his new era which means the money to fund his ideas were on the way. Shortly after Forbes officially crowned his sneaker line with Adidas a billion-dollar business. While Forbes was crowning Yeezy, the US trademark office denied his right to copy-write “Sunday Service” for even more riches. He can still profit from the name but not exclusively which he did with $100 holy spirit socks and $200+ merch at his gospel services.

Toward the end of summer surprisingly it was announced Mr. West had acquired an entire city outside of Wyoming with wife Kim Kardashian. The city Cody, Wyoming featured a Ranch (Monster Lake Ranch) in which he purchased which is 9,000 acres which they own 4,500 of while the rest is owned by the U.S. government. Guess he can thank Cheeto for the plug on this investment.

After a busy weekend performing for the inmates in Houston, Texas then performing his interview with holy finesse Joel Osteen with a performance after you think Ye would get some rest—WRONG, the rapper went and purchased a SECOND city in Wyoming. The first was listed for $14 million and he allegedly caught a great steal on the government-owned property and paid nowhere near.

Kanye West has just bought a $14.5M property called Bighorn Mountain Ranch featuring 6,713 acres of mountains and wildlife as well as 2 heated helicopter pads and several log cabins with walk-in saunas pic.twitter.com/SfoyAQfCws — SOHH (@sohh) November 19, 2019

The second city was listed for $14 million which didn’t stop him from cutting the check. The second purchase is 8 miles from the other and is a massive 6,713 acres which he reportedly plans to use for his Yeezy line production. The city also has already issued a permit to Kanye to build an amphitheater on the location as well. Must be nice!

Regardless of his ridiculous MAGA supporting ways Kanye is brining jobs stateside and building a footprint where music might be the least important part when mentioning in his legacy.