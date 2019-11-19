Fire EVERYONE: South Dakota Is Getting Dragged For An Anti-Meth Campaign That Looks A Lot Like The Exact Opposite
South Dakota Gets Clowned For An Awful Anti-Meth Campaign
It’s pretty safe to say most of us agree that meth is bad, but for some reason, this anti-meth ad makes it looks like a club a lot of people are proud to join.
At the top of the week, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem revealed a new anti-meth ad campaign that was supposed to highlight the state’s huge problem with the drug. The campaign’s motto is “Meth. We’re on it.” and features different people with the phrase, “Meth. I’m On It.” written over their photo.
It’s hard to believe that this made it past literally ANYONE without them realizing that this looks….well, awful. And sure as hell doesn’t look like an ad that’s trying to get people off meth. With that being said, it’s easy to see how these ad campaign photos got the meme treatment the second they hit the Twitterverse.
Also, the campaign’s website is onmeth.com…so, yeah. It really seems like whoever was in charge of this campaign just wanted to see what they could get away with, and for some reason, they got away with it all.
Here’s an actual video of governor Kristi Noem saying, “I’m on meth” with a completely serious face:
The jokes write themselves, really. But just in case you need a laugh, here’s what people had to say about South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign.
Tbh, that’s exactly what the real slogan sounds like.
Questions that need answers:
Well, that’s one way to look at it….
If campaigns about drugs were honest
This whole situation summed up:
