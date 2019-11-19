Fire EVERYONE: South Dakota Is Getting Dragged For An Anti-Meth Campaign That Looks A Lot Like The Exact Opposite

South Dakota Gets Clowned For An Awful Anti-Meth Campaign

It’s pretty safe to say most of us agree that meth is bad, but for some reason, this anti-meth ad makes it looks like a club a lot of people are proud to join.

At the top of the week, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem revealed a new anti-meth ad campaign that was supposed to highlight the state’s huge problem with the drug. The campaign’s motto is “Meth. We’re on it.” and features different people with the phrase, “Meth. I’m On It.” written over their photo.

It’s hard to believe that this made it past literally ANYONE without them realizing that this looks….well, awful. And sure as hell doesn’t look like an ad that’s trying to get people off meth. With that being said, it’s easy to see how these ad campaign photos got the meme treatment the second they hit the Twitterverse.

Also, the campaign’s website is onmeth.com…so, yeah. It really seems like whoever was in charge of this campaign just wanted to see what they could get away with, and for some reason, they got away with it all.

Here’s an actual video of governor Kristi Noem saying, “I’m on meth” with a completely serious face:

"The tagline is: I'm on meth," says the governor of South Dakota, ON VIDEO. Well, the campaign is sure to achieve the state's goal of getting people talking about an important issue. pic.twitter.com/eIdYqgLqDn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 18, 2019

The jokes write themselves, really. But just in case you need a laugh, here’s what people had to say about South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign.

i've never clicked on a site looking for merch harder than i just did https://t.co/XadUQIJaJK — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 19, 2019

This anti-meth campaign looks more like a pro-meth campaign. pic.twitter.com/q58e8A8qr9 — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) November 18, 2019

South Dakota taxpayers paid $450k for a new anti-meth PSA campaign. And here's what the state came up with https://t.co/1MATJPBULv pic.twitter.com/bsZKkXCPNL — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 18, 2019