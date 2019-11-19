Keith Sweat On Headline Heat

After so many years in the game, Keith Sweat still has the ability to make folks sweat him. Talk about making it last forever! The drama free, usually low-key R&B legend is back on the scene — but this time around he’s using his signature vocals to beef with beef with NFL rookie Montez Sweat, sort of. The “Nobody” singer recently teamed up with Old Spice for their latest Sweat Defense of the NFL campaign to throw shade at the men’s deodorant brand while defending Washington Redskins star Montez Sweat.

The R&B legend also stopped to by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, including what he thinks about Jacquees and the current state of R&B. Check out the full video above to see what Keith Sweat had to say.

Hit the flip for his hilarious Old Spice Sweat Defense Campaign.