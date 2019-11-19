It’s BOSSIP’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide!!

Check Out BOSSIP’s Holiday Picks For Gift-Giving

The holidays are here again – and that means spending time with friends and loved ones, plenty of food and drinks – and presents! And we here at BOSSIP have curated a holiday gift guide full of ideas to help you navigate the holidays. Whether you’re shopping for your bro, your bestie, your boo or your boss – we got you.

And we’ve paid special attention to highlight gift ideas from women and minority-owned companies.

Hudson Greens

This new CBD wellness brand has a plant to bottle ethos and an array of products to suit everyone from the Canna-curious to the CBD enthusiast. The Hudson Greens’ Flight ($20) comes with three doses of CBD to help alleviate anxiety and pain or promote better sleep and focus.

Beautiful Amore

Upgrade your loved one’s bath time ritual with Beautiful Amore. This black-owned beauty brand offers vegan organic skincare infused with essential oils and herbs. Its vegan lemongrass scented soap ($8) is invigorating, and the body butter ($20) will keep skin hydrated and supple all winter long.

Beautiful Amore is opening a brick and mortar location on Black Friday, Nov. 29th at 97 Bond St. in Brooklyn, NY.

EWE Home

This mimosa and mandarin soy wax candle ($36.50) from EWE Home smells good enough to eat!

Salamander Resort & Spa

Give the gift of luxury travel at the Virginia resort founded by former BET head Robert Johnson’s wife, Sheila Johnson. Located just 25 miles outside of Washington, D.C. in the heart of Virginia’s wine country, the Forbes five star rated Salamander Resort & Spa has something for the whole family: an equestrian experience, a spa, fine dining and access to nature.