Princess Love Accused Ray J Of Leaving Her STRANDED In Las Vegas And Twitter Had TONS Of Questions

Ray J Up To His Old Tricks?

If you watched the Soul Train Music Awards this weekend then you know that Ray J was out with a mic in his hand hosting and getting all the info on the celebrities in attendance in Las Vegas. If you peep the pic above you’ll see he was there with Princess Love, their child and the unborn baby that has been in her tummy for eight months.

Ray J was feeling the love as he posted a pic of his family (which looks like the pic above) with the caption “Thank You @BET #SoulTrainAwards @Princesslove” to which she replied “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly.”

First, a few questions: Ray J did what?! He just left them there? And blocked her from calling? What?!

Second: Uh…stranded? How is she stranded? She’s not in the actual desert. What?

Princess took to IG to clear that part up: “Yes I can fly home, I have my own money,” she said. “But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on….”

Human trafficking? What the hell?

Ray J always treats Princess Love like shit whenever she is pregnant. You hate to see it. — DA NaNCiFieD OnE (@Da_BossLadyy) November 20, 2019

Whether this is all fun and games or real drama, everyone is confused as all get out and cracking ALL the pettiest jokes. Take a look.