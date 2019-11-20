Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed Countersues Estranged Wife In Divorce – Wants Joint Custody Of Their Daughter (Exclusive)

Phaedra Parks Representing Former Atlanta Mayor In Divorce From Beauty Queen Ex Sarah Elizabeth Langford

Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed isn’t taking his divorce case from beauty queen Sarah Elizabeth Langford-Reed lying down.

The Peach state city’s 56th mayor – who tapped “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks to represent him – said in new legal documents that he wants permanent joint custody of his five-year-old daughter with Langford-Reed and wants both sides to pay to support the girl – not just him. He said that currently, both sides pay for her care, as well as any medical needs, his court papers state.

Parks submitted court docs this week that Reed also agreed with his estranged wife’s contention that their marital assets be split down the middle, but balked at her request that he be responsible for all debts accumulated during their union. He asked the judge not to have him pay Langford-Reed’s lawyers fees, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Reed also countersued Langford-Reed, the former Miss District of Columbia USA 2005, where he reiterated that he wants joint custody of their daughter and left it up to the judge to initiate any child support. He also insisted that he shouldn’t be totally responsible for their marital debts.

He also asked for a court order barring Langford-Reed from selling, hiding or otherwise transferring their marital property until after the divorce.

We exclusively revealed that Langford-Reed filed for divorce from the two-term mayor in September, saying the marriage was irretrievably broken and that there was no hope for reconciliation.

The pair had been married since 2014 and share a daughter, Maria. Langford-Reed said that she and the child still live in the family home and asked the judge for primary custody, child support and their assets split down the middle. She also wanted any debts accumulated during their union to be Reed’s responsibility, according to her divorce complaint.

The judge has yet to rule on the case.