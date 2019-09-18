‘Now, Check That!’ Phaedra Parks Perfectly Trolls Gizelle Bryant Over THOSE ‘Mr. Chocolate’ Comments

Phaedra Parks Responds To Gizelle Bryant

A shade savant recently sent a message to a fellow Bravo star. As previously reported Gizelle Bryant shaded Phaedra Parks on “Watch What Happens Live” over rumors that Phaedra’s “Mr. Chocolate” was actually Gizelle’s ex-husband. According to Gizelle, her now reconciled boo Jamal Bryant denied dating Phaedra and she’s “not important.”

Well, Phaedra quickly caught Gizelle’s shade and she clapped back with THIS trolling;

“Even if it wasn’t me…. it still wouldn’t be you.”

Ooop! She also agreed with a fan that called Gizelle “dry and thirsty.”

